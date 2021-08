HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) are responding to a power outage in Kaneohe that is affecting approximately 1,250 customers on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

HECO said the outage was first reported around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

First responders from HECO were en route to the outage as of 3:45 p.m. and expected power to be restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday.