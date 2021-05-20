HECO responding to Kalihi power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO) is responding to a power outage in Kalihi on Thursday, May 20.

The outage was reported around 8:35 p.m. Thursday, according to HECO officials.

Approximately 560 customers were without power as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday. Electricity was restored to some customers by 8:50 p.m. while HECO officials work to restore electricity to 180 remaining customers.

A HECO first responder is investigating the outage.

The estimated time of restoration is 11 p.m. for the remaining 180 customers, according to HECO.