HECO responding to Kailua power outage

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File – Hawaiian Electric sign on 820 Ward Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in the Kailua area on Oahu that is affecting 705 customers on Saturday, Jan. 30.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

A HECO first responder is en route as of 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories