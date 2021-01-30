HECO responding to Kailua power outage

File – Hawaiian Electric sign on 820 Ward Ave. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) is responding to a power outage in the Kailua area on Oahu that is affecting 705 customers on Saturday, Jan. 30.

6p: ~705 customers without power in the Kailua area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) January 31, 2021

A HECO first responder is en route as of 6:10 p.m.