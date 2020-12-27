HECO responding to Big Island power outage

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KHON) — Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) first responders are en route to a power outage on the Big Island that is leaving 1,257 customers without power on Saturday, Dec. 26.
The outage is affecting customers from Honomu Town to Ookala Town, HECO said in a social media post.
