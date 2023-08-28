HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is pushing back against Maui County over its lawsuit blaming HECO for the devastating fires. The company now says that it had turned the power off in the area where the fire may have ignited.

Hawaiian Electric released a statement Sunday night saying Maui County’s lawsuit is factually and legally irresponsible. The company says an early morning fire on Aug. 8 appears to have been caused by power lines that fell.

It adds that, “The Maui County Fire Department responded to this fire, reported it was ‘100% contained,’ left the scene and later declared it had been ‘extinguished.'”

The company adds that later that afternoon, HECO crews saw a small fire near the area. But by then the company said, “All of Hawaiian Electric’s power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours.”

An attorney for Maui County says the company seems to have new information on the afternoon or second fire.

“To the extent that HECO has information on the second ignition source, HECO should offer that evidence now,” said Rick Fried.

An attorney who has filed a class action lawsuit against HECO and Maui County points out that HECO made a statement earlier saying it had to keep the power on so the county can run its water pumps to put out the fire. We later learned that some of those pumps had generators.

“So HECO has been making statements that have turned out not to be accurate. And again, this seems to be simply a distraction on their part,” said Terry Revere.

Revere adds that both HECO and Maui County should have taken more precautions years ago because they were warned that this type of tragedy can happen. We’ve reached out to HECO for additional comment but they declined.