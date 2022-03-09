HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many are fixated on prices at the pump as Hawaii’s average sits at $4.77 per gallon of gas, but Hawaii residents should also have their eyes on their electric bill.

Despite a recent push for renewable energy, much of Hawaii’s electricity is tied to crude oil, which neared record highs this week. Some relief came Wednesday as oil prices dropped by 13%, but Hawaiian Electric is projecting electric rates to increase.

Hawaiian Electric told KHON2:

“The economic sanctions on Russia, including the refusal to buy Russian oil, will result in higher prices at the gas pump and higher electric bills. Our current forecasts show bills on Oahu increasing by at least 10% over the next few months. We’re hoping that by summer oil prices will level out and bills will start to come down, but it’s difficult to forecast with so much uncertainty.”

15% of HECO’s production in the last quarter of 2021 was from oil.

“The fact is we do depend on a lot of oil. So because there’s so much uncertainty in the world caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it’s affecting global prices,” said State of Hawaii Chief Energy Officer Scott Glenn. “And because we’re a small economy, we don’t really have a lot of market leverage to pick the price we want to pay. Instead, we basically have to pay the world market price.”

HECO services the City and County of Honolulu (29 cents/kWh), Maui (33 cents/kWh), and Hawaii (35 cents/kWh) Counties. That market price shouldn’t hit Kauai as hard.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative (KIUC) said 70% of its electricity comes from renewable energy, compared to 38% from HECO.

“Some days they’re 100% and that’s pretty amazing,” Glenn said.

Now they’re hoping for sunny days to keep them there, although hydro and battery storage also make up their portfolio.

“We’re seeing really only a fraction of the increase that we would’ve seen say 10 years ago when we were still dependent on fossil fuel,” said KIUC Spokesperson Beth Tokioka.

While prices have gone up on Kauai, which is now 36 cents per kilowatt-hour (cents/kWh), it hasn’t shown signs of significant damage since September 2021.

“two cents/kWh lower than we are now. And that translates for the average residential customer about $10 a month,” Tokioka said.

Hawaii Congressional Representative Ed Case said that Hawaii had received about a quarter to one-third of its oil from Russia before imports from the country were stopped amid the war in Ukraine. The nation at large receives about 3% of its oil from Russia.

Now Rep. Case is asking President Joe Biden to waive the Jones Act, which requires cargo shipped between U.S. ports to be carried by U.S. ships and staffed by Americans.

“The fact is that that will have impacts across our whole country, but those impacts and burdens should be buried by us fairly and equitably just as everybody else in the country but we should not disproportionately have suffered because of this weird century-old law that only applies like this to us.” Ed Case, Hawaii Congressional Representative

Many in Hawaii are now focusing on how renewable energy can be implemented in the future, with the state’s goal of 100% renewable by 2045.

“Home batteries, prices are coming down tremendously and more and more people in Hawaii are getting them. We want to make sure more families are able to access it,” Glenn said.

HECO and the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) are considering expanding their battery bonus program to those who are not under the net metering system, but a decision has yet to be made.

The PUC said they’re asking HECO to bring renewable projects online as soon as possible.

“Currently, electricity prices are tied to the price of oil, and higher costs are automatically passed on to customers,” said PUC.

PUC further explained in a statement:

“The Commission has expressed serious concern about rising oil prices and the threat this poses to Hawaii. In response, the Commission has directed Hawaiian Electric to bring online new renewable energy projects as quickly as possible. These projects have lower-cost, fixed-price contracts that will help to stabilize the price of electricity while also helping to achieve the state’s clean energy goals. The Commission will closely monitor this situation and may take other appropriate regulatory action to ensure electric utilities do everything they can to protect customers.”

For now, as rates look to jump, there are plenty of ways to save electricity at home without making large purchases.