HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric, there are numerous power outages across Oahu.
The map below shows outages as of 10:15 a.m. today.
For more information on outages, visit HECO’s website.
by: Julissa Briseño
Posted:
Updated:
