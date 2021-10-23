HECO: Over 2,400 customers without power in Makaha area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric (HECO), about 2.480 customers are without power in the Waianae area on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Honolulu police confirmed that it is due to a downed power line.

Honolulu police confirmed Farrington Highway and Kauiokalani Place are closed in both directions. HNL Alerts also reported that the closure is due to a motor vehicle collision.

HECO crews are responding to the incident. It is unknown if there were any injuries or what exactly caused the incident.

The HECO map reported the outage began at approximately 9:24 p.m. Saturday, and power is estimated to be restored by 10:30 p.m.