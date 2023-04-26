HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company advised that EV charging stations are still out of service.

HECO initially tweeted that their stations were down on Tuesday, stating “We are currently experiencing a system-wide outage across our network of DC Fast Chargers connected through Shell Recharge. We are actively working to restore operations, and do not currently have an estimated time of restoration. Mahalo for your patience.”

A HECO spokesperson told KHON2 that they contract with Shell to manage payments for the stations and that Shell was doing maintenance on the system, which apparently caused the outage on April 24.

Currently, HECO said, thirty chargers are affected. HECO tweeted on Tuesday that the stations at Hawaii Kai 7-11, Waianae Shopping Mall and Iwilei Costco parking lot were operational.

There is no timeline as of Wednesday afternoon for when the chargers will be back in operation.