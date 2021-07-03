HECO officials responding to Waianae power outage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage near Waianae that affected over 2,400 customers on Saturday, July 3.

HECO reported 2,457 customers were without power at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews had restored power to a majority of customers by 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said just over 300 were still without power. Officials expected electricity to be restored around 6 p.m., according to HECO.

The outage affected Kaena Point, Keaau, Makaha, Makua and Waianae.

HECO first responders are investigating the cause of the outage.