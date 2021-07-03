HECO officials responding to Waianae power outage

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) responded to a power outage near Waianae that affected over 2,400 customers on Saturday, July 3.

HECO reported 2,457 customers were without power at 4:44 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews had restored power to a majority of customers by 5:45 p.m. Saturday and said just over 300 were still without power. Officials expected electricity to be restored around 6 p.m., according to HECO.

The outage affected Kaena Point, Keaau, Makaha, Makua and Waianae.

HECO first responders are investigating the cause of the outage.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News