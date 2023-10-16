HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric has extended its moratorium on disconnections for all Maui customers through at least Nov. 6.

The Public Utilities Commission recently ordered the extension, which was previously set to end Tuesday.

HECO said, any threat of immediate disconnection unless payment is made during this time should be treated as a scam.

Maui customers facing financial hardship are still urged to call HECO so payment options and schedules can be arranged.