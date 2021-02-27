HECO: Moiliili outage caused by downed power lines

File – Emergency crews respond to reports of a power outage on Hausten Street in Moiliili, Hawaii, Feb. 26, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) official told KHON2 that the power outage in Moiliili on Friday, Feb. 26, was caused by downed power lines that likely caused a flash upon hitting the ground.

The loud noise heard by several witnesses was due to “fuses that blew at the nearby substation,” according to HECO, which is a designed precautionary measure to protect the substation and equipment found upstream.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

HECO crews first responded to the reported outage just before 10 p.m. Friday and had restored power to most customers by 11 p.m.

10a Kaimuki/Moiliili update: Power restored to all remaining customers. To report an #OahuOutage please call 1-855-304-1212 or go online to https://t.co/d0g835Vz7V. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) February 27, 2021

All customers had their power restored by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to HECO’s Twitter.