HECO: Moiliili outage caused by downed power lines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) official told KHON2 that the power outage in Moiliili on Friday, Feb. 26, was caused by downed power lines that likely caused a flash upon hitting the ground.
The loud noise heard by several witnesses was due to “fuses that blew at the nearby substation,” according to HECO, which is a designed precautionary measure to protect the substation and equipment found upstream.
HECO crews first responded to the reported outage just before 10 p.m. Friday and had restored power to most customers by 11 p.m.
All customers had their power restored by 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, according to HECO’s Twitter.