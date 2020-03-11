HECO emergency work to impact Pali Highway on Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, Mar. 12, Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing emergency replacement of a downed power line above Pali Highway that fell during recent high winds. The line provides service to the lights in the tunnel which have been out for about two weeks.

From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Kailua-bound lanes will be contraflowed to allow traffic in both directions from the Honolulu-side of the Pali tunnels to the Saint Stephens Diocesan Center.

Due to the steep terrain, a helicopter will assist crews in replacing the line. While the helicopter carries load over the highway, traffic in both directions will be stopped for about five minutes.

Safety signs and traffic cones will alert drivers of the work zones and special duty police will provide onsite traffic control. Motorists should slow down and drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zones or seek alternate routes during the work period.