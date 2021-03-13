HECO emergency work on Kalanianaole Hwy to affect traffic near Enchanted Lake

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews from the Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) will be conducting emergency work off of Kalanianaole Highway near Enchanted Lake on Sunday, March 14, to replace a utility pole.

Kaneohe-bound lanes will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while a crane is used to perform the emergency work.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Lane closures will affect motorists from Keolu Drive to Old Kalanianaole Road while officials contraflow traffic in Waimanalo-bound lanes.

Traffic signs, message boards and cones will be placed in the area to notify drivers of the work zone. Special duty police officers and flagmen will also be be on scene to direct vehicular traffic.

HECO officials are advising motorists to slow down, exercise caution and expect delays while traveling through and passing the area.