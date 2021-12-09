HECO crews restore power to most customers impacted by storm-related outages

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO) provided an update on the extended outage following the recent storm that brought flooding, downed tress and powerlines across the islands.

Approximately 3,000 customers had their electricity restored thanks to the joint effort between repairs crews, technicians and system operators. As of noon on Thursday, Dec. 9, about 950 customers remain without power, mainly in Puna and Kona areas on the Big Island.

On the Big Island, roughly 900 isolated and scattered outages remain across the island. HECO has identified most of them and expects full restoration by Saturday. This excludes customers who have property damage that requires repair work before crews can restore electricity.

HECO reports that work on Thursday focused on the following areas: Eden Roc Estates, Leilani Estates, Nanawale, Hawaiian Beaches, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Ainaloa, Kurtistown, Fern Acres, Volcano, Kailua,

Kaloko, Holualoa, Captain Cook, Kealia, and Wood Valley.

On Maui, crews continue to respond to approximately 35 individual pocket storm-related outages in the Upcountry and Kanaio area on Thursday. The Haleakala summit area is expected to remain without power for an extended time.

On Oahu, one building in downtown Honolulu is expected to be without power until Friday, Dec. 10.