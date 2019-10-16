Live Now
HECO crews responding to power outage in the Salt Lake area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 700 customers are currently without power in the Salt Lake area as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to the outage.

