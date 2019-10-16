HECO crews responding to power outage in the Salt Lake area

KHON2
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Around 700 customers are currently without power in the Salt Lake area as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Hawaiian Electric crews are responding to the outage.
9a: ~700 customers without power in the Salt Lake area. 1st responder en route. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) October 16, 2019
