Last month, a four-year investigation into the nation's primary child abuse law -- the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act of 1974 (CAPTA) -- was published in a joint effort by Boston Globe and ProPublica. The investigation found that, of CAPTA's 27 federally-mandated provisions, not a single state is compliant with all of them. Including Hawaii.

The investigation, authored by Emily Palmer and Jessica Huseman, states that "while some states provide children with attorneys...Hawaii may pull someone with absolutely no training into the courtroom; sometimes, they haven’t even met the children before representing them."