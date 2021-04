HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are a couple of power outages on Oahu.

HECO crews are responding.

One in the Mililani, Waipahu started around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021.

There are 2,051 customers are impacted as of 12:45 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. there’s 746 customers impacted.

There’s another outage in the Aiea area that includes Palisades, Pearl City, Waiawa, and Waimalu. There are 1,913 customers impacted as of 12:45 p.m. As of 1:30 p.m. there’s 1,912.