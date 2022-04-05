HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company said it will continue the Special Medical Needs Rate Program.



Customers can get up to $20 off their electric bill if they have to use equipment at home for medical reasons.

Visit the Hawaiian Electric Company special medical needs page to print out the form to be mailed.



To qualify you need a signature from a doctor in Hawaii.

Those who were in the pilot program have been automatically enrolled in the Special Medical Needs

Rate Program.

The Special Medical Needs Pilot Program was established in 2017.

Regulators approved the program permanently on April 1.