HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company said on Sunday, Aug. 7 that your electric bill may rise about 7% or $15 when it stops using coal.

HECO said customers may see the impact reflected in the October bill.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

HECO has been using a coal-fired power plant at Campbell Industrial Park since 1992 to make electricity.

That will stop at midnight on Sept. 1, the company said.

Check out more news from around Hawaii