HONOLULU (KHON2) — HECO has begun replacing poles and other electrical equipment damaged on Aug. 8.

The work involves installing temporary poles, transformers, power lines and other equipment in and around Lahaina to provide power while long-term plans are developed.

This will help to restore power to wastewater pumps and telecommunication services and improve service reliability in surrounding neighborhoods.

HECO is waiting for the OK from the Maui emergency operations center to restore power to the remaining customers in Lahaina.