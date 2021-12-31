HECO asks Oahu customers to conserve electricity as several generators are offline, at reduced capacity

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is asking their Oahu customers to conserve their electricity use throughout the night, especially between 5 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

According to HECO, several generators are offline or being used at a reduced capacity, including Oahu’s largest generator.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Main causes of the reduced generation capacity:

Reduced output by the AES coal plant, Oahu’s largest generator. It went down due to repairs on Friday and is currently operating at less than half of its 180 megawatt capacity.

Second and third largest generators at HECO’S Kahe plant are offline or operating at reduced capacity because of a steam leak that happened Friday, as well as a mechanical issue.

Three HECO generators are offline for scheduled maintenance.

The H-Power waste-to-energy plant is producing below capacity.

Minimal wind production.

HECO stated they “have enough generating capacity available to meet the evening peak.” But with the public conserving energy, it can help to make sure enough power will be available.

To ensure sufficient power, HECO suggests turning off or decreasing the use of air conditioners; delaying hot showers, laundry and dishwashing; turning off holiday lights and decorations; reducing cooking.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Additionally, HECO already asked their larger commercial customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity use.