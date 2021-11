HONOLULU (KHON2) — A spokesperson with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) confirmed that approximately 2,900 customers were without power in the Kalihi area on Saturday night.

The spokesperson said the cause of the outage is due to power branches, and power to all customers was restored at approximately 8:20 p.m.

The outage was first reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.