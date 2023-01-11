HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday.
Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. This created heavy traffic in the area.
Courtesy Freddy Booth
Maui County closed Kuau Bay Beach Park after a large swell from high surf flooded the parking lot Wednesday morning.
Courtesy Nikki Schenfeld
The gates to Baldwin Beach and Ho’okipa Beach Parks were locked Tuesday due to the high surf and the County tweeted that they would remain locked Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued High Surf Warnings and Advisories for most islands’ north- and west-facing shores.