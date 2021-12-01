Heavy traffic is expected after multiple vehicle collisions in Waipahu and Moanalua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday morning, heavy traffic occurred after a multiple vehicle collision was reported around 6:26 a.m. on the H-1 Freeway, eastbound, prior to heading towards the Military Access Road overpass in Waipahu.

Meanwhile, westbound on H-1 was backed up before Moanalua Freeway on-ramp. The three-vehicle collision happened on the right lane after the Waimalu off-ramp. The accident was reported around 6:28 a.m. on Dec. 1.

No reports of anyone injured at both accidents and there were no lane closures reported. Honolulu police are on the scene. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to expect delays.

