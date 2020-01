HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heavy black smoke can be seen from a two-alarm building fire that happened on January 18 around 4:40 p.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an address on Hekaha Street near Oa Street in Aiea and found the structure fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters took command of the scene and began firefighting operations.

So far, there’s no word on any reported injuries or the cause of the fire.

This post will be updated when more information is made available.