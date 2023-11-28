HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii needs to be on guard through Friday for the troubling weather as a Kona low is now impacting the western islands and will do so through the end of the week. The Kona low has formed to the northwest of Kauai and will dump quite a bit of rain on the western islands through Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Maui and Hawaii counties should start to see the good possibility for heavy rain Wednesday through at least Friday with rain possibly going into the weekend.

Accordingly, the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu has added Maui County and Hawaii County to the FLASH FLOOD WATCH, but that watch begins Wednesday morning and goes through at least Thursday afternoon.

The biggest threat is the possibility of flooding. Right now, we are experiencing moderate to extreme drought across the state. This means that the ground is dry and hard, which could raise the possibility of flash flooding. The threat of flash flooding will continue through the workweek and possibly into the weekend.

The most rain should fall between Tuesday morning through at least Thursday afternoon, with Kauai and Oahu taking the brunt of this system with the chance for the most rain.

Those living in flood-prone areas and near streams and rivers should be particularly cautious and monitor rising stream and river levels and be prepared to evacuate if necessary. You should already have a plan. Ponding on roads and some flooding on roadways is certainly possible.

The chance for heavier rain should lower as we get into Friday, but at least one weather model has some moderate rain continuing through Saturday.

The winds should not be much of a problem, but we will lose our trade winds for a few days as we deal with the Kona low, and the winds come more out of the southwest. That said, if there are thunderstorms, we could see higher winds which may lead to downed trees and/or powerlines if the ground becomes saturated enough.

A Kona low is a subtropical low which tends to develop on the leeward side of the island chain. Its core is cold opposed to warm core systems that are tropical cyclones.

They are cut off from the main atmospheric flow and that is why they tend to stick with us for a few, or even several days, until they dissipate or move away from the state. Because of the winds coming out of the southwest with a Kona low, deep tropical moisture is pumped over Hawaii.

Stay tuned on air, online, and on our app for the latest on this potentially hazardous weather situation.