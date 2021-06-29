Heavy rain prompts brown water advisory for Hawaii’s Holualoa Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Department of Health (DOH) officials issued a brown water advisory for Holualoa Bay on Hawaii Island on Tuesday, June 29, due to heavy rain that resulted in stormwater runoff in coastal waters.

DOH officials said the public should stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

There may be overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris in the runoff, according to the DOH.

Not every coastal area may be affected by the runoff, DOH officials said. Authorities advised everyone to stay out of the water if it is brown.

Click here for more information.