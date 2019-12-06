Heavy rain possible through late Friday night

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fast-moving disturbance aloft will lead to thickening layered clouds, which are expected to bring a period of widespread light to moderate rain tonight and Friday before diminishing.

Additionally, moderate trade winds will deliver low clouds and a few showers to windward areas.

Light winds and less clouds are expected over the weekend, with mostly clear nights and mornings giving way to partly cloudy afternoons, with just a few interior showers.

Trade winds will briefly return early next week, but may diminish again by the middle of next week.