Heavy rain possible for the islands as storm front approaches this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to locally moderate southeast to south winds ahead of an approaching front will lead to showers across the state through tonight. As the front nears Kauai on Tuesday, increasing chances of heavier showers will be possible by Tuesday afternoon. The front is then expected to stall around Kauai Tuesday night into Wednesday and the threat of thunderstorms will begin to increase over the western half of the state. Moderate to locally breezy trades should return on Wednesday but due to an upper level disturbance lingering over the state, a wet trade wind pattern is expected during the second half of the week.