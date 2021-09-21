Heavy rain possible for Hawaii Island and East Maui Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High pressure north of the state will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in place through early next week. Rather dry conditions are expected tonight and Wednesday, with more typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover returning Wednesday night through Saturday.

Heavy Rain: A trough of low pressure sliding by to the south of the state could bring more unsettled conditions to windward areas, particularly over the Big Island and Maui, Sunday into early next week.