HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — There was heavy rain, flooding and even thunderstorms for portions of Maui overnight.

After heavy rain, portions of Pi’ilani Highway were washed out by landslides on Monday, May 2, which closed multiple sections of the highway between mile markers 19 in Kahikinui and mile marker 39 in Kipahulu, according to the County of Maui.

Some residents were awakened by the noise.

“Usually it’s out in the ocean and it’s far away, but it was hovering right above us and it started to downpour,” said Michael Nentwig, a Kaupo resident.

The downpour causing debris and landslides to crash onto roads. Maui County sayid Highway 31 in the Piilani area is unapassable due to flooding. The area by mile marker 36 was taken out by a flooded river.

“It looks like there’s an underwater path and it looks like it just sucked out a 12 by 12 by 12 deep hole,” Nentwig said.

Maui police said a woman was stuck in her vehicle between a landslide and overflowing water. Police say crews responded. No injuries were reported. Mayor Michael Victorino said crews are assisting isolated residents.

“Some of our residents out in those areas may be cut off, because of not only the main roads are being cut, but maybe some of the ancillaries roads and leading to some of the housing leading up to Kipahulu areas, Kanaio and those areas,” said Michael Victorino, Maui County Mayor.

The National Weather Service said rainfall totals have exceeded 10 inches in some areas on Maui, but it’s not just the Valley Isle that could see more weather impacts this week.

“The islands could get some brief, heavy downpours enough to cause localized flood problems,” said Bob Ballard of the National Weather Service Honolulu. “We think that as we get close to say about Thursday, the upper low should move far enough away from us to start to settle things down.”

Hawaii County said there was a landslide at Ka’awali’i Gulch overnight, but that’s been cleared. The Department of Transportation is working with counties to repair any road damage. As more rain is expected this week, officials are asking residents to stay prepared and vigilant.

“Don’t try to cross these raging gorges or culverts that water’s running through, because that’s the last thing we want to have is anyone getting hurt, or any kind of fatality,” said Victorino.

Department of Public Works crews is repairing the damaged area, which will remain closed until further notice on Maui. In addition, the county may extend these roadway closures of Pi’ilani highway that have been damaged. DPW crews posted road closure signs in Hana town, as well as at the Lelekea culvert crossing. Signs were also posted in Ulupalakua town and at the Auwahi Wind turbine turnout.