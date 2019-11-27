Heavy rain headed to Kauai through early Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A cold front approaching from the west will stall near Kauai county tonight and Wednesday, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding to Kauai county.

The front will turn winds to a southerly direction near Kauai, while east to southeast winds over the remainder of the island chain will bring just a few windward showers.

The front will dissipate and move west away from Kauai on Thanksgiving Day, as trade winds return to all islands.

Strong trade winds are expected statewide over the weekend, delivering passing windward showers, although showers may be especially active around Saturday night.