Heavy rain expected for the islands this weekend and beyond

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong trade winds will continue today, but will trend down Friday, and become lighter over the weekend.

The trade winds will deliver clouds and passing showers to windward areas through Friday, with a few brief light showers occasionally spreading leeward.

Low pressure aloft will pass near the islands this weekend, bringing the potential for more substantial rainfall, and possibly thunderstorms, that could affect both leeward and windward areas.

A lot of uncertainty in the forecast next week, but latest trends suggest that unsettled weather including the potential for heavy showers and thunderstorms could linger through much of the week.