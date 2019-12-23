Heavy rain expected for Christmas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Southeasterly winds developing over the islands tonight through Monday will tend to reduce shower activity, as Maui through Kauai will fall in the leeward rain shadow of the Big Island, and offshore showers will drift more parallel to mountain ranges.

A trough associated with the low northwest of the islands is roughly 500 miles west of Kauai.

The center of this low is currently stationary as it remains cut off from the upper level jet stream.

Short range model guidance shows the low and trough starting a slow eastward drift on Monday with the trough bringing clouds and showers to Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible as this trough passes through the western islands.

Scattered showers will then drift eastward into Maui and Hawaii Counties late Wednesday and Thursday.

Moderate to breezy southerly kona winds will develop over the western half of the state as this trough moves through Kauai and Oahu.

These stronger southerly winds may produce damaging downslope wind gusts along north to northeast slopes of mountain ranges for the Tuesday through Wednesday time period.