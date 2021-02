HONOLULU (KHON2) — UPDATE 11:18 a.m.: A suspect has been arrested and is in police custody following an hour long standoff. Young Street remains closed at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

A heavy police presence could be seen along Pensacola and Young Streets Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Several police cars could be seen in the area.

No further details are available at this time.