Heavy first responder presence at Honolulu airport after reports of explosive sounds coming from aircraft

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heavy presence of fire trucks and police could be seen at the Daniel K. Inouye airport just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Residents nearby have reported hearing sounds of explosions. They said that they saw bright flashes of light that may have been fire coming from an aircraft.

According to the Department of Transportation, the aircraft is a military chartered jet that flew out of Hickam Air Force Base. Officials revealed that there was an in-flight emergency aboard the jet and that it reported mechanical issues.

A passenger aboard the flight shared video with KHON2. Just outside of the window in the video, sparks could be seen going off.

The plane was able to land safely and the situation is being assessed.

Runway 8L at HNL is currently closed. State firefighters with the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) units are on scene.

No one was injured.

