Heavy equipment, trucks in use during Kapakahi Stream maintenance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) is conducting maintenance on the Kapakahi Stream as of Thursday, Aug. 5.

The surrounding community can expect maintenance to happen Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m, excluding state holidays. The project is expected to finish by Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Maintenance will occur on an approximately 1,250-foot section of the stream.

DFM’s Division of Road Maintenance will remove overgrown plants, rocks and silt, among other items. Heavy equipment and large trucks will be used around the area and will depend on equipment, manpower availability and weather conditions.

The Kapakahi Stream is located between Farrington Highway and the Waipahu Convenience Center.