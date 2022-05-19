HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some heated testimony occurred on Thursday during the search for Hawaii’s next school superintendent. And things got so out of control that the board had to go to recess twice.

Their first straw poll showed most on the board favored. Caprice Young as the front runner with four first-place votes. But the final vote still needs to be taken.

Things got very heated as testifiers braided and threatened the board during their meeting.

“Why are you guys making the decision when the majority is out here? How’s that make sense? There’s only four of you with kids — there’s maybe 10 over here with kids,” testified Phillip Nakoa as he pointed at the board then back at the audience.

“We should be the ones picking the superintendent and if you guys don’t want a hostile work environment, obviously we know who the root of the problem is — if you guys don’t know his name it’s Keith Hayashi,” said Nakoa.

“I’m here to say a strong no to Hayashi. He’s not a true leader. True leaders know there’s more than two or more sides to everything,” said a concerned parent. “They don’t sit down and cherry pick the ones who’ll they’ll talk to and they won’t. I’m a teacher and I can’t even get a call back from Mr. Hayashi. There’s no “ha” in Hayashi. He wants our kid’s vaccinated, separated, unhappy and alienated.”

“Titles and accolades mean absolutely nothing if you are not working from a place of integrity, you are not working from a place of honesty and transparency.” Vicky Lenor, Testifier

“What we have seen from Keith Hayashi has been the exact opposite of that,” said Lenor.

The board was forced to take recess twice. Sheriffs are on hand to help keep the peace and the board reconvened after about 15 minutes.

The public has been able to follow along in the selection process and in an effort to improve transparency.

Each candidate then had 90 minutes to share their presentation explaining how they would help the board develop a new strategic plan and to answer questions from each of the board members

“We need to detach the school planning process from the high-level system process. By doing this, this will allow schools to be innovative, to be creative and to not feel that they are focusing on compliance,” said Darrel Galera.

“When we’re looking at best practices it comes down to how are we engaging our students in what they are doing and what they are learning. creating opportunities and conditions for success, honoring our students and where they come from,” said Keith Hayashi.

“lots of times strategic plans will say, well this is our goal so we’re measuring ourselves between that and the goal, with continuous improvement we’re not just going after the goal, but we’re also going after the increases and the improvement,” stated Young.

Galera and Hayashi are both local educators. Young is the only finalist from the mainland.

Once the board makes its selection a contract still needs to be negotiated before the superintendent is officially hired.

The next superintendent faces the daunting task of leading the state’s single-district system, which includes more than 290 schools and 170,000 students.

They will also have to manage a budget of more than $2 billion dollars.

The board expected to vote on the new state superintendent at any moment.