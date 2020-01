HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two men are in custody after an argument got too heated.

This happened on January 9, around 9 p.m. in Ewa Beach.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, a 54-year-old man was arguing with two men, 38 and 44, over a moped.

The argument got heated and the two suspects assaulted the victim.

The two men were later arrested around 11:47 p.m. for assault in the second degree.

They remain in police custody, pending investigation.