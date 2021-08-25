Heat stroke in dogs: how to keep your pup cool

HONOLULU (KHON2) – With highs still in the upper 80’s, you might want to rethink that long walk with your four-legged friend.

Jenna Dinstell, a veterinarian at Ali’i Animal Hospital and Resort, said they have noticed an increase in animals coming in with heat stroke.

“I think the thing with heatstroke in dogs is a lot of times we don’t realize something is going wrong until it already happened,” said Dinstell.

Dinstell said it’s common for owners to think it’s okay to take long walks outside during the middle of the day with their furry friend without thinking about the risks of overheating.

“A lot of times what I hear is they went for a walk, they were fine the whole time, then they laid down, and by then it’s often too late. Heat stroke has already happened, so it’s more of getting ahead of it,” said Dinstell.

Dinstell said it’s best to walk your pup when it’s cooler outside, which tends to be in the morning or evening. She said to also make sure your pet has plenty of water.

“We do need to be careful with our older dogs as well, even if they don’t have a squished face,” said Dinstell. “So our older Labradors or goldens, they can get a decreased laryngeal function.”

Dinstell said signs to look out for is panting, heavy breathing, and decreased energy.

“But some of these guys just love walking so much that they don’t tell you anything is wrong,” said Dinstell. “That’s why we have to protect them by only taking them out during those appropriate times.”