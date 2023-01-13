HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heartbreaking testimony in the murder of the North Shore woman, Telma Boinville, whose daughter was kidnapped. The girl, who is now 13 years old, told jurors today what happened on that tragic day five years ago.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

She said she was waiting inside her mother’s truck when a man with green hair picked her up and said, “We killed your mom.”

She said the man then took her upstairs and a woman with pink hair followed. And they then tied the girl up to the bed.

Boinville’s husband, Kevin Emery also testified about how the girl was able to identify the suspects Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand. They were arrested hours later at Mililani Town Center. Dandurand’s trial is schedule for July.