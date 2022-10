Outskirts of Honolulu city with extinct volcanic crater, Diamond Head, in the background

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Downtown Art Center in Chinatown is hosting the HEART of Honolulu Art Festival today, Saturday, Oct. 8.

This family-friendly event will offer culture, art, food, shopping, plants, music, take-home crafts and much more.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Nuuanu Avenue from King Street to Chaplain Lane will be closed due to the festival.