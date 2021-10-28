Healthcare worker diagnosed with breast cancer at 30 shares her story

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Like it was for most healthcare workers, the start of the COVID pandemic was a whirlwind for physical therapist Brianna Dewitt.

“We had closed our clinic temporarily. We were seeing really low volume, and so most of us were shifted into other COVID jobs in the hospital,” DeWitt said, who works at the Queen’s Medical Center Punchbowl location.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But DeWitt’s 2020 was about to take another unexpected turn. In April 2020, she felt a lump in her chest.

“Initially, I just thought it was a cyst. So, it kind of felt a little rubbery and just a firm lump right in the chest wall,” she explained.

DeWitt got her lump checked out immediately. It was stage one breast cancer. At the time of her diagnosis, she was just 30-years-old.

“I think it was really like a roller coaster ride,” DeWitt said. “Like some days I was like, ‘Let’s just get this thing out of my body,’ and then other days it was like, ‘Oh gosh, what am I getting into here?'”

What came next for DeWitt was five months of chemotherapy, surgery and radiation.

Dr. Kathleen Mah is a breast cancer surgeon for the Queen’s Health Systems. She said women should start getting yearly mammograms at age 40, but even younger women — like DeWitt — can get it.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate and like we said, one in eight women will be diagnosed; so it’s just good to be aware. And there’s just a very small handful of women, when you look at 100% of breast cancers, 80% will have no family history.” Dr. Kathleen Mah, breast cancer surgeon for the Queen’s Health Systems

DeWitt had no family history of breast cancer either. While it is not common to be diagnosed so young, Dr. Mah said detecting it early is key.

“People know when something is just not right, and not being afraid to see your doctor and have them check it out,” Dr. Mah said, encouraging everyone — no matter the age — to see a doctor if anything looks or feels abnormal.

DeWitt’s treatment was successful. She said today there is no more evidence of breast cancer in her body.

“The more you can be proactive and know your body, the earlier you can catch something like this,” DeWitt added.

Now, DeWitt said she truly understands what her oncology patients are going through.

“There’s a lot more searching for that joy in each day and trying to find the little things that make each day worth while,” she said.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which happens annually to raise awareness about breast cancer and its impacts.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

List of breast cancer resources: