Healthcare clinic to open in Haleiwa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new healthcare clinic is making its way to Haleiwa, Kahuku Medical Center (KMC) announced on Wednesday.

KMC says the location of the new facility will serve to offer residents of the rural North Shore area access to essential healthcare.

The expansion of services will include general primary care, annual screenings and specialty care. Renovations are currently underway and are expected to conclude by the end of January, says the Medical Center.

“We are excited to start the new year by expanding quality healthcare to more individuals and families,” said KMC’s CEO Alan MacPhee.



