Health officials issue red placard to Vietnamese Cuisine on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Health department officials issued a red placard to Vietnamese Cuisine, which is a restaurant located in Kihei on Maui.

The restaurant is currently closed and has been ordered to correct its violations by Sept. 17, which is when the DOH will conduct a follow-up inspection.

DOH officials reported that the health inspector saw 20 to 30 live roaches in the restaurant and saw them crawling on the plates, bowls, plastic-wrapped containers, the dishwashing area, on food service countertops and on other areas of the kitchen.

Roaches were also found in cooked rice, flour, and vegetables that were in the prep chill refrigerator.

A number of foodborne illness risk factors were also seen, such as the lack of soap at a hand sink, another handwash sink was not accessible and was used to store pans and other items. Raw beef was seen being stored in the same container as cooked beef in the prep chill unit.

The inspector noted other risks that the restaurant has until Sept. 17 to correct:

Chemical sanitizer in dishwasher was not at proper concentration;

Cooked shrimp and chicken items stored in the walk-in refrigerator were not properly labeled to be discarded in seven days;

A tub of condensate water, a potential food contaminant, was stored in a walk-in refrigerator above the broccoli and other items;

Areas by the grill and dry storage and sinks had excessive food debris and grease; and

The physical facilities need to be cleaned, particularly the back of the kitchen area, to reduce food debris.

