HONOLULU(KHON2) — It’s been almost a week since the fire, but officials warn the public that being in Lahaina still poses a serious health risk. A doctor explains why.

More than 2,100 acres from the mountain to the sea reduced to rubble and ash in historic Lahaina.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen urged the public to stay away for their own safety

“We don’t even know some of the hazards that are there yet,” Bissen said. “They haven’t measured so anyone deciding to go there takes in toxic chemicals and all sorts of other things that you don’t need to be breathing.”

The charred rubble, twisted metal and black soot may look benign, but Dr. Sam Evans, Hawaii Pacific Health chief of pulmonology, warns they pose a serious threat to your health.

“First you have the destruction of the homes and the materials for the homes and the plastics, and even the boats that burn and all that soot and ash and chemicals go up in the air and then gradually they settle to the ground,” Evans said.

And when the area gets disturbed, tiny particles of ash and soot gets kicked back into the air again. That’s where the danger lies.

“It can enter through any of the mucous membranes, so like the eyes, the nose, the mouth, the skin, it can cause rashes of the skin. Some of these chemicals are quite nasty and can cause swelling of the oral pharynx and the tongue and actually caused asphyxia where the swelling blocks the person’s airway, which is life threatening,” he explained.

According to Evans, those who survived the fire, may experience wheezing, coughing, and mucous in the coming weeks that could take a while to go away. Others may develop asthma.

“And then more long term is kind of more worrisome because some of these substances, the body can’t absorb, like asbestos, it gets trapped into the lung tissue, and it’s stuck there for your life. And it’s carcinogens. So you’re at higher risk for lung cancer,” Evans said.

He said no one should be going into the area unprotected.

“The last thing you want to do is be walking back into that environment and slippers and a pair of board shorts,” Evans explained. ” You want to be wearing steel-toe kind of shoes because there’s going to be glass and sharp metals.”

He also suggests wearing jeans, long sleeve shirt, and most importantly, an N95 mask.