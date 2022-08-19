HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for certain “Hawaii Big Island Beef” products due to E. coli concerns.

According to the FSIS announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18, a recall was not requested since the products are no longer available to purchase.

The following ground beef products produced on Monday, Aug. 8. are subject to the health alert:

1-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R1”.

1-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (Ln) Fine 1#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “135R1”.

2-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 2#/pkg” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R2”.

10-lb. bags containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Poly Bag” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134P10”.

10-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (75) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “130R10”.

10-lb. vacuum sealed packages containing “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10# Vac Seal” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “134R10”.

40-lb. box containing four 10-lb chubs of “Ground Beef (80) Fine 10#” with “Packed 08/08/22” and “Lot 220808” on the label and case code “0134”.

FSIS said the products bear establishment number “EST. 1063” inside the USDA mark of inspection and that they were shipped to Hawaii retailers and restaurants. Click here to view the labels.

FSIS discovered the issue during an assessment of the company’s production records associated with a sample that tested positive for E. coli. However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to eating these products.

Make sure to check your refrigerators or freezers for these products and either throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

For more information on this public health alert, click here.