Head-on vehicle collision hospitalizes 5 by Pearlridge Shopping Center

WAIMALU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Multiple people are in serious condition following a car crash by Pearlridge Shopping Center on Friday, August 7.
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a head-on motor vehicle crash happened on Moanalua and Kaonohi. The incident involved four vehicles.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, they treated and transported five people to a nearby hospital. Four people, two males ages 16 and 46, are in serious condition. Two women, 38 and 56, are also in serious condition. The fifth patient is 6-year-old girl. Paramedics say she sustained minor injuries.
