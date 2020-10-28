Head-on collision leaves three in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Three people involved in an apparent head-on vehicle collision were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway.
EMS says two women in their early twenties and a 27-year-old man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No additional details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
